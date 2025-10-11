Virgo: Stay mindful of your health — avoid high-calorie foods and stay consistent with your exercise routine. Financially, the day looks promising as money you had lent earlier is likely to return to you by evening, bringing relief and profit. If you feel mentally burdened, open up to your close friends or relatives — sharing your thoughts will help ease the pressure. On the romantic front, things might not go as planned, and even thoughtful gestures may not have the desired effect today. A sense of positivity will fill your home as rituals or auspicious ceremonies take place. However, your spouse may appear indifferent to your health, which could lead to minor misunderstandings within the family. Stay calm and patient — your composed attitude can uplift everyone’s mood and restore harmony. Remedy: Wear a pure silver bangle to strengthen love and emotional balance in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.