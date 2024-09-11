Virgo: Excessive worry and stress could lead to hypertension. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh money. During times of crisis, your family will support and guide you. Observing those who excel in their practices can teach valuable lessons and boost your self-confidence. Today, your love will flourish, highlighting the positive actions you’ve taken. Employees who deserve it may receive promotions or monetary rewards. Explore any travel opportunities that come your way. Your marriage has never been more wonderful than it is today. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm.