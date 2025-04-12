Virgo: You'll have plenty of time to yourself today—take advantage of it by going for a long walk to support your physical and mental well-being. Financially, you're likely to see a positive boost, though expenses may rise alongside your income, so stay mindful. Your timely actions could play a crucial role in someone's life today—a gesture that will not only make your family proud but also inspire those around you. Even the smallest acts of kindness and love can make the day feel truly special. Don’t hold back when someone asks for your opinion—your insights will be genuinely valued and appreciated. Expect a beautiful and heartwarming day with your spouse, filled with love and joy. You might also spend quality time with your mother, as she fondly recalls sweet moments from your childhood, adding a lovely touch of nostalgia to the day. Remedy: Feed green millets (jvaar/sorghum) to cows to attract positive energy and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 6 pm.