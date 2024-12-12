Virgo: Avoid making impulsive decisions, as they could negatively affect your children. Take time to discuss financial investments and savings with your family today—their advice could help improve your financial situation. While friends will be supportive, choose your words carefully to avoid misunderstandings. Romance will be both exciting and delightful. Your artistic and creative talents will gain recognition and may even bring unexpected rewards. Though you plan to spend quality time with your partner, pressing responsibilities might interfere. However, you’ll relive cherished romantic memories with your spouse, making the day special. Remedy: Caring for red plants at home will promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm and 2:30 pm.