Virgo: Your polite and kind behaviour will be noticed and appreciated by many today, with people offering you genuine compliments. Be careful with your spending—avoid being too extravagant, as it could lead to financial strain. Try not to bring up sensitive issues that might cause tension with your loved ones. Your love life may face a few bumps, so handle matters with care and understanding. If you're planning to take a day off, don’t stress—things will likely go smoothly in your absence. And even if any issue arises, you’ll be able to handle it easily once you’re back. In today’s fast-paced life, finding time for yourself is rare, but today you’ll get that chance. Use it to relax or do something you enjoy. However, be cautious—a stranger might unintentionally create a misunderstanding between you and your partner. Remedy: For a happy family life, place red stones in all four corners of your home.

Lucky Colour: 8 am to 9 am.

Auspicious Time: Pink.