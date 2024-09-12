Virgo: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance, but be sure not to compromise your values. Stay rational in your decisions. Though you may deal with financial issues throughout the day, profits are likely to come by evening. Be mindful and considerate, especially toward those who love and care for you. Secret relationships can harm your reputation, so be cautious. Whether it’s office politics or controversies, you'll have the upper hand today. While you may plan to take some personal time, unexpected work might disrupt those plans. Married life may bring a few challenges today. Remedy: Helping and showing kindness to lepers will bring positive energy into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.