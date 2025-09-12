Virgo: Your charm will leave a lasting impression today, much like a pleasant fragrance. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources. It’s also an excellent time to plan for your children’s future. Though conflicts may arise, your love life will remain stable, and you’ll succeed in keeping your partner happy. In your leisure hours, playing a game could refresh you—but be cautious, as minor accidents are possible. Stay alert throughout the day. Your spouse will shower you with extra affection, making the day feel truly special. Spending fun time with your younger brother will also deepen your bond and strengthen your relationship. Remedy: To enhance love in your relationship, drink water stored in an orange-colored glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.