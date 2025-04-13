Virgo: You are likely to enjoy good health today, which may inspire you to spend some playful time with friends. Financially, things look promising. The favourable position of planets and nakshatras will bring you several opportunities to earn money. Support from relatives will also be available if needed. You may feel thrilled and excited as you get a chance to meet someone you've always admired. However, avoid any romantic behaviour in the office—it could damage your reputation. If you wish to grow closer to someone at work, keep your interactions professional and respectful. Think carefully before making any big decisions today to avoid future regrets. Your spouse may bring back beautiful memories of your early romantic days, making the day special. Remedy: Mars is considered the Bhoomi-Putra (Son of Earth). Every morning, before placing your feet on the ground, offer a small prayer to Mother Earth. This simple act can bring positive results in your work or business life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.