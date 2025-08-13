Virgo: Your hopes will blossom today like a vibrant, fragrant flower. Financial improvement will help you clear long-standing dues and bills. Remember to fulfil your family responsibilities. A surprise romantic attraction may come your way. However, interactions with co-workers or subordinates could bring moments of stress. In your free time, you’ll finally work on tasks you had long planned but never executed. By the end of the day, you’ll feel deeply grateful for your marriage, realising that every vow you took was true—your spouse is truly your soulmate. Remedy: Spread joy in your family by distributing green-coloured sweets to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.