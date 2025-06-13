Virgo: Don’t let frustration take control of your mood today. A sudden increase in expenses could disturb your peace of mind, so keep a close eye on your spending. Avoid getting involved in other people’s matters—it may lead to unnecessary complications. Don’t give in to emotional pressure from your partner; maintain your boundaries. You might spend your free time scrolling on your phone or watching TV, but this may upset your spouse, who could feel ignored due to your lack of interest in conversation. There’s also a chance of arguments with your partner triggered by relatives. On the brighter side, you may spend time on self-care like getting a haircut or visiting a spa, which will leave you feeling refreshed and confident. Remedy: For financial stability, build strong faith, surround yourself with positive people, avoid negative thinking about others, and stay away from harmful or aggressive thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.