Virgo: Your quarrelsome behaviour may add to your list of enemies. Don’t let anyone anger you to the point where you do something you might regret later. Today, avoid friends who ask for loans but never pay them back. Try not to be too rigid with your family, as it could disrupt the peace at home. You will spread love and positivity today. By focusing on your work, you can increase your productivity. A relative might visit unexpectedly, and you’ll need to spend time attending to their needs. You will enjoy some of the best moments of your life with your spouse today. Remedy: Drink water stored in copper vessels for excellent health and to stay disease-free.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.