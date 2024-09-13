Virgo: Cheer up, as better times are ahead, and you will feel an extra boost of energy. Today could bring significant profits in business, allowing you to take your venture to new heights. Don’t let family tensions distract you—remember that tough times often teach us valuable lessons. If you're single, you may meet someone special today, but make sure to clarify their relationship status before moving forward. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. An old friend may visit and remind you of beautiful memories with your spouse. While you’ll stay home today, family conflicts might cause some concern. Remedy: Distributing sweet white treats to young girls in need will bring you peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.