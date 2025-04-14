Virgo: To live a truly fulfilling life, focus on building mental strength. If you've been spending money carelessly, today you might realize its true value due to an urgent need. It’s a good day to engage in activities with youngsters—they’ll bring energy and joy. Romance and social events may be on your mind, even if some tasks are still pending. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress is clearly visible. Attending seminars or exhibitions can help you gain new knowledge and valuable contacts. It’s also a day when love and understanding between partners will deepen—Venus and Mars come together in perfect harmony. Remedy: For better financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.