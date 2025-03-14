Virgo: Your energy levels may be low today, making you easily irritated over minor issues. However, on the business front, you might witness significant profits and have the opportunity to take your venture to new heights. Be mindful of your partners’ opinions—neglecting their input could test their patience. Your beloved may seek commitment, so avoid making promises you can’t keep. Your day is likely to be filled with travel, entertainment, and social interactions. After a rough patch in your married life, today will bring a sense of relief and happiness. Discipline is key to success—start by organizing your surroundings to develop this habit. Remedy: Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food to see noticeable improvements in your health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.