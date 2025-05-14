Virgo: Practicing meditation and yoga today will benefit both your mind and body. Avoid making any investments in land or property today, as it could lead to losses. It’s best to stay away from such decisions for now. There may be some tension at home, possibly caused by family members or your spouse. However, if you spend time with your social circle, you might attract the attention of someone special. At work, new challenges could arise, especially if you don't handle situations carefully. You may also face criticism from your seniors for past tasks that were left incomplete. Even your free time today might go into finishing office work. An old friend may reconnect with you today, bringing back fond memories of the time you’ve shared with your life partner. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, consider offering prayers to Lord Bhairav.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.