Virgo: Try to leave the office early and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. Avoid making hasty investments—losses are likely if you don’t carefully evaluate all aspects. Take a break from your routine and go out with friends to refresh yourself. A sudden shift in your romantic mood might leave you feeling upset. It’s a good day for leisure and entertainment, but if you're working, be cautious with business deals. Today, you may prefer spending time alone rather than socializing. You might use your free time to clean the house. Your spouse may inadvertently cause you some financial loss today. Remedy: Recite the Durga Kavach (Armor of Goddess Durga) to strengthen and bring positive energy to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 4:30 pm.