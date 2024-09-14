Virgo: Don’t let health concerns weigh on your mind—keeping a positive attitude is a powerful defense against illness. With the right mindset, you can overcome any negativity. Keep your financial plans and future goals private for now. Your parents' health will improve, and they’ll express their affection toward you. However, your partner may seem a bit irritable, which could create some stress. You’ll fulfill commitments to those who rely on you for support. If you’ve made plans without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a less-than-pleasant reaction. Maintaining simplicity in life is key, and your down-to-earth nature will help you achieve that. Keep this in mind to improve your overall well-being. Remedy: Feed jaggery and gram to monkeys for better health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.