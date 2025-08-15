Virgo: Your sense of humour may inspire someone to cultivate the same trait, helping them realise that true happiness lies within, not in material possessions. Those who have been spending money carelessly may understand its value today, as an urgent expense could arise. A friend’s problems might leave you feeling concerned. Your boundless love will be deeply cherished by your partner. While dedicating time to help others is admirable, avoid getting involved in matters that don’t concern you. If you’ve been yearning for your spouse’s affection, today will fulfil that desire. With free time on your hands, a visit to a public library could enrich you with valuable knowledge. Remedy: Chant Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times early in the morning to ensure peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.