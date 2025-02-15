Virgo: Social anxiety may make you uneasy today, but boosting your self-confidence will help you overcome it. Past financial decisions might catch up with you, leaving you in urgent need of money with limited solutions. However, a family gathering will bring you into the spotlight, making you feel cherished. Your deep and unconditional love holds immense value for your partner. Strong communication skills will work in your favor today, helping you navigate any situation smoothly. Your married life will be filled with joy and harmony. If you're in a relationship, it might be better to avoid meeting your partner today, as it could lead to an unnecessary argument. Remedy: For financial stability, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.