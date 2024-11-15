Virgo: Your polite and considerate behavior will earn you appreciation and verbal praise from many today. Be cautious with your finances, as the planetary alignment doesn’t favor monetary matters. Ensure your money is secure to avoid potential losses. Neglecting family time could lead to problems at home, so make an effort to connect with your loved ones. The involvement of a third party may cause friction between you and your partner. Open communication can help resolve misunderstandings. Travel plans will bring both enjoyment and valuable learning experiences, making it a worthwhile venture. Your spouse may share some critical observations about your relationship today. Take them constructively to strengthen your bond. Spending time under the shade of a tree will offer deep mental and physical relaxation, helping you reflect on life’s valuable lessons. Remedy: Foster family happiness by distributing sour food items like lemons, tamarind, or gol gappas to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.