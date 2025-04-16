Virgo: People with blood pressure issues should be extra cautious about their health today. Some individuals may have to spend money on land or property matters. A short visit to a relative could bring you some much-needed comfort and a break from your busy routine. Your partner may struggle to express their feelings today, which might leave you feeling a bit disappointed. Avoid showing romantic gestures at work, as it could affect your reputation. If you're trying to build a closer connection with someone at the office, keep things professional. Make sure to use your free time wisely—wasting it could hold you back. A small disagreement with your spouse over grocery shopping might irritate you. Remedy: To speed up progress in your career, be kind to leprosy patients and differently-abled individuals. Sharing multi-coloured clothes with them will also bring positive results.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.