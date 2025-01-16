Virgo: You’ll feel relaxed and in the right frame of mind to enjoy the day. Financial gains through your children are likely, which will bring you immense happiness. Your high energy and enthusiasm will yield positive outcomes and help ease domestic tensions. However, avoid displaying your love excessively in every situation, as it might harm your relationship instead of strengthening it. Those involved in foreign trade may achieve their desired results today. Working professionals of this zodiac sign can fully utilize their talents at the workplace. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself and spend it meaningfully with your family. Avoid pressuring your partner, as this could create emotional distance between you both. Remedy: Keep a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance your love life and make it more memorable.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.