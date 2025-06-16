Virgo: You are likely to receive some cheerful news today. However, be cautious with your finances—there's a risk of monetary loss, so double-check all transactions and documents before signing. Your laid-back attitude might worry your parents. It’s important to involve them and gain their trust before starting any new venture. Avoid letting doubts or suspicion damage your relationship. If something is bothering you, have an open and honest conversation with your partner to resolve it peacefully. Those who have been working hard may receive a promotion or financial reward. Your mind will be active today—some of you may enjoy activities like chess, crosswords, creative writing, or planning for the future. A minor disagreement with relatives could arise, but by the end of the day, things will settle down harmoniously. Remedy: For steady financial growth, regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.