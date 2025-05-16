Virgo: Work pressure and tensions at home may cause some stress today. Try to use your creative ideas to earn a little extra money. It’s a lucky day for a housewarming ceremony. You'll also feel excited as your partner may surprise you with gifts or presents. You might have a relaxed day with plenty of free time to enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows. Something unusual and special may happen in your married life today, making the day stand out from your daily routine. Repeating the same tasks every day can lead to mental fatigue—you might feel the effects of that today too. Try to break the routine if possible.

✨ Remedy: Chant Om Shukraaya Namaha 11 times to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.