Virgo: Your charming personality will attract attention today. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to repay it under any circumstances. Helping your wife with household chores will lighten her load and bring more happiness and harmony into your home. Love is on its way to you—just stay alert to what’s happening around you. If you’ve been wanting to talk to someone at work for a while, today could be your lucky day. Be open to travel opportunities as they arise. However, there’s a risk of growing distance between you and your spouse, so it's important to communicate and resolve any differences before they worsen. Remedy: Sleep on floor mats to help maintain good financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.