Virgo: Today promises sheer joy and excitement, especially for those stepping out for leisure and fun. However, avoid making any investments, as the timing is not favorable. You may find yourself in the spotlight, receiving plenty of attention, with multiple opportunities and activities vying for your focus—choosing the right ones could be a challenge. Take time to truly understand your partner’s feelings, as this will deepen your bond. An old item discovered at home may trigger childhood memories, leaving you pleasantly nostalgic. Expect special affection from your spouse today, which will add to your happiness. If attending a wedding or social gathering, be cautious—avoid consuming alcohol, as it may prove harmful. Remedy: To strengthen financial prospects, drink milk or water infused with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.