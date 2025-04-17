Virgo: You might unexpectedly receive money from someone who owed you, which will bring you joy. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home seems likely. Your relationship with your partner could get tense over minor issues, so try to stay calm and understanding. If you're thinking about applying for a job abroad, today could bring you good luck. You may want to spend your free time doing something you enjoy, but an unexpected guest might disrupt your plans. Some relatives could create misunderstandings that affect your married life, so be cautious. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, offer seven almonds and seven black gram seeds at a Shani temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.