Virgo: Control your impulsive and stubborn side, especially during gatherings, as it could dampen the mood. Money saved over time may prove useful today, though expenses could leave you slightly disappointed. A letter or message is likely to bring joyful news for the family. Don’t neglect your partner’s feelings, as it could lead to regret later. At work, your cooperative attitude will yield good results, and you may be trusted with greater responsibilities that enhance your position in the company. Free time during the day can be well spent reconnecting with old friends. Although someone may show undue interest in your spouse, by day’s end you will realize there is nothing to worry about. Remedy: Include more liquid-based foods in your diet to improve health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.