Virgo: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on your health and appearance. Some new deals may seem promising, but they might not bring the expected profits, so avoid making quick investment decisions. A gift from a relative living abroad will bring you joy. There could be a third person trying to create distance between you and your partner. However, the day overall looks good. Use this time to reflect on your weaknesses—it will help you grow and improve your personality. Your neighbours might try to disturb your married life, but your strong bond will remain unaffected. You’ll feel calm and be able to communicate openly with others. Remedy: To strengthen your financial situation, offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from its soil on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.