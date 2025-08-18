Virgo: You will feel a surge of energy today, enabling you to accomplish something remarkable. Seeking financial guidance from your elders could help you improve your savings and money management. It’s also a favorable day to reconnect with old friends and revive past relationships. Avoid using emotional pressure on your partner, as it may create unnecessary strain. From morning till evening, your energy at work will remain high, allowing you to perform well. Shopping and other activities are likely to keep you occupied for most of the day. However, a touch of rudeness from your spouse might leave you feeling low. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by offering black and white sesame seeds into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.