Virgo: Take care of your health today. Avoid long-term investments and instead spend quality time with a close friend to lift your spirits. While enjoying time with friends, be extra cautious while driving. To support your wife emotionally, make an effort to understand her perspective clearly. You’ll have an active and socially engaging day, with people seeking your advice and readily agreeing with your views. It’s a great day for attending social or religious events. On the personal front, expect plenty of warm hugs from your spouse, which will boost your emotional well-being. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood to stay fit and healthy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.