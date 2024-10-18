Virgo: You'll finally find relief from the stress and tension you've been dealing with for a while. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes to keep them away for good. Unexpected bills may add some financial pressure. Exciting news of a new family member could bring joy—celebrate by hosting a party. Your love life will flourish beautifully today. You might spend your free time watching a web series on your phone. No matter what happens in the world, you won't want to leave your partner's embrace. Your family will be happy to see you in good health. Remedy: For better financial stability, feed a white rabbit.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.