Virgo: Only you know what's best for you—so be strong, bold, and make quick decisions, ready to accept the outcomes. Financial improvements are on the horizon. Your children may ask for your help with their school projects. It's a day filled with romance, so plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. Whether it's office politics or controversies, you'll be in control today. You might spend time in the park to relax, but be cautious, as there’s a chance of an argument with a stranger, which could dampen your mood. If you've been feeling unlucky for a while, today will bring a sense of blessing. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside at night, and in the morning, pour it at the root of a nearby tree for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.