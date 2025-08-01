Virgo: Be mindful of your words today—rude behavior may upset your spouse. Remember, showing disrespect or taking your partner for granted can seriously harm your relationship. If you plan to spend time with friends, manage your expenses wisely, as there's a risk of financial loss. A family gathering may put you in the spotlight, allowing you to take center stage. You may feel restricted by certain social limitations today, which could be frustrating. On the brighter side, you’ll likely have plenty of free time to relax and enjoy movies or TV shows. There may be a sense of imbalance as your partner could prioritize their own family over yours during a time of need. Take it as an opportunity for reflection, and try to remain calm. Spending some quiet time under a tree’s shade will help you relax both mentally and physically, offering valuable insights about life. Remedy: Use red-colored bed sheets or carpets at home to attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.