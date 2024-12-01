Virgo: Stay calm and patient, especially during challenging situations. Financial stability is crucial for navigating tough times, so start saving and investing today to avoid future difficulties. Spending time with friends will bring joy, but be cautious while driving. Your romantic relationship might face some disapproval, so handle matters delicately. At work, delays in receiving recognition or rewards may leave you feeling disappointed. Feeling disheartened by issues related to money, love, or family, you might seek solace by visiting a spiritual teacher for inner peace. If you and your spouse indulge in rich food or drinks, it could impact your health, so be mindful. Tip for good health: Offer food to girls under the age of 9 to promote well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.