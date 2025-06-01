Virgo: Your health will benefit today by spreading joy and staying positive. Financially, things look promising—you may even recover money you had lent earlier. Some people might try to irritate you, but it’s best to ignore them. A misunderstanding with your partner may arise, and you might struggle to explain your side. Make sure to finish any pending work before your boss notices. You might end up spending most of the day resting at home, but by evening, you’ll realise how valuable time truly is. If your married life feels dull lately, have an open conversation with your partner and plan something fun together. Remedy: Keep a square piece of silver with you or wear it around your neck to promote happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 PM to 4:15 PM.