Virgo: Stay calm and composed today, especially when facing challenges—losing your temper could lead to complications you’d rather avoid. Remember, anger is just a moment of madness, and it’s best kept in check. Be especially cautious when making financial decisions—take your time and avoid any impulsive moves. A piece of good news arriving by post may bring joy and smiles to your entire household. In matters of the heart, your love life is likely to feel lively and full of color. Try to steer clear of gossip—it may seem harmless, but it can quietly steal away your time and focus. Small tensions at home might impact your married life, so patience and gentle communication will go a long way. Your ability to show respect and grace in social settings enhances your reputation—people notice and admire the way you carry yourself. Remedy: To promote better health and spread kindness, consider distributing white, scented sweets to underprivileged children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.