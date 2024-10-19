Virgo: Outdoor sports will draw your attention, while meditation and yoga will offer significant benefits. Financially, you’ll remain stable, with favorable planetary positions bringing multiple opportunities to earn. Be mindful of your words to avoid unintentionally hurting those you care about. Your romantic partner may flatter you with sweet words, saying, "Don’t leave me alone in this lonely world." Today, you’ll make meaningful commitments to those who depend on your support. It’s bound to be a thrilling day as you experience the height of love and romance with your spouse. Additionally, you might recover loaned money from a debtor, easing some of your financial concerns. Remedy: For peace and harmony in family life, donate barley equal to your body weight to a goshala or cowshed.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.