Virgo: Avoid wasting energy on impossible thoughts—channel it in the right direction instead. While your financial situation may improve, expenses could still slow down the progress of your projects. Focus on family needs and be present in their joys and sorrows, showing that you truly care. Your partner may be in an unpredictable mood today, so maintain patience and your best behavior. Matters related to tax or insurance may also need attention. Some demands from your spouse could cause stress, but you’ll realize that your loved ones are your true source of happiness. Remedy: Include honey in your daily diet to bring sweetness into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.