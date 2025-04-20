Virgo: You’ll get to enjoy some well-deserved leisure time today. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health, as they may fall ill, which could lead to unexpected medical expenses. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight, and you'll enjoy being at the centre of attention. Romantic matters may not go well today, as finding a genuine connection might be difficult. Business or partnership opportunities look promising, but make sure to put all agreements in writing. You may get an idea to start something new during your free time, and it could take up most of your day, pushing other tasks aside. Your partner’s chatter might annoy you at first, but they’ll end up doing something truly thoughtful that makes you feel appreciated. Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract good luck in business or professional matters.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.