Virgo: Keep your aspirations in check to truly enjoy life. Practising yoga can help balance your body, mind, and spirit, improving your temperament. Make the most of what you already have instead of rushing into new purchases. Be careful with your words in group settings, as impulsive remarks may invite criticism. Fond memories from the past will keep you engaged today. Your dedication at work is likely to be rewarded with a promotion—focus on long-term benefits rather than immediate monetary gains. You may feel nostalgic and want to revisit activities you loved as a child. Despite recent challenges, your spouse will express deep affection and appreciation for you. Remedy: For greater family happiness, keep saffron or turmeric roots wrapped in a yellow cloth with you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.