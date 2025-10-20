Virgo: Your health will remain good even with a busy schedule. You may receive money from an unexpected source today, helping you overcome several financial problems. Attending a social event could bring new friendships and pleasant interactions. You’ll discover a beautiful new side of your partner that will deepen your bond. However, think carefully before committing to any expensive venture. Children may spend the entire day playing sports, so parents should stay alert to avoid any injuries. The romantic atmosphere today will feel as refreshing as rain, filling your day with love and joy. Remedy: Wear yellow clothing more often to attract growth and success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.