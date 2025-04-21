Virgo: Avoid spending your time criticizing others, as it can negatively impact your health. If you live away from home for work or studies, try to distance yourself from people who waste your time and money. The cheerful mood of your family members will bring a lively atmosphere at home. Today, you’ll feel that love has the power to fill every gap in life. At work, you might feel disappointed with your subordinates for not meeting your expectations. You’ll also have some free time, which you can use for meditation, helping you stay mentally calm and peaceful. An emotional, heartfelt conversation with your spouse is likely today, and your eyes will say it all. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 6:30 p.m.