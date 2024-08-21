Virgo: Your sense of humor is your greatest strength—use it to help heal any illness. Today, you can easily raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Unexpected good news in the evening will bring joy to your entire family. However, your day might be slightly disrupted by interruptions from your spouse's family members. If you're still looking for a job, you'll need to put in extra effort today; only through hard work will you achieve the results you desire. A pleasure trip will be enjoyable and fulfilling. However, your spouse may share some unpleasant thoughts about your relationship today. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your lover

• Lucky Color: Silver

• Lucky Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM