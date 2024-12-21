Virgo: You may face an important decision today, which could leave you feeling tense and anxious. However, those who have invested money based on advice from an unknown person are likely to see profitable returns. It’s an auspicious day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, strengthening your bonds. For some, a new romance is on the horizon, bringing joy and vibrancy to life. You might plan to try something new in your free time and become so engrossed in it that other tasks are set aside. This day promises to be the most blissful of your married life, allowing you to experience the true essence of love. Religious activities will feature prominently today, such as visiting a temple, helping the needy, or practicing meditation, offering you inner peace. Remedy: Incorporate cardamom into your daily diet to boost your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.