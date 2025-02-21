Virgo: Avoid consuming exposed food, as it could lead to illness. If you make smart choices, you have the chance to earn some extra money today. It’s also a favourable time for those considering a matrimonial alliance. You may connect with a caring and understanding friend who brings positivity into your life. Leaving work early to spend time with your partner is a great idea, but heavy traffic might test your patience. Your spouse will be full of energy and affection, making the day special. However, neglecting your health could lead to stress, so seek medical advice if needed. Remedy: Keep the central area of your home clean and clutter-free to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.