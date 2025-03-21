Virgo: Stay calm and composed, as you may face some challenges today. Losing your temper could lead to serious trouble, so practice patience—anger is nothing but momentary madness. Avoid long-term investments for now and instead, spend some quality time with a close friend. Within your family, you will play the role of a peacemaker. Listen to everyone's concerns to maintain harmony. Your day will be filled with love, but an old issue might spark a disagreement with your partner at night. Try to see things from the right perspective to avoid wasting your free time over unnecessary thoughts. You and your spouse are likely to have ample time to express your love today. There is no greater feeling than love, so say something that strengthens your partner’s trust in you and deepens your relationship. Remedy: Chant Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day, for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m to 4 p.m.