Virgo: Practice meditation and yoga to achieve both spiritual and physical benefits. Tap into your creativity to generate extra income. Your family members will stand by your ideas and offer their support. Avoid saying overly sentimental things to your partner today. You’ll be involved in something significant that earns you appreciation and rewards. Compliments will come your way, fulfilling a long-awaited desire. Though your spouse's chatter might irritate you at times, they will surprise you with a heartfelt gesture that brightens your day. Remedy: Care for a black dog to enhance positivity in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 and 4:15 PM.