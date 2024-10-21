Virgo: Your health is likely to be in great shape today, which may encourage you to engage in fun activities with your friends. Be mindful when making financial investments, ensuring you do so wisely. You’ll find yourself forgetting your worries and enjoying quality time with your family. Love will blossom, and you'll feel proud of the beautiful connection you’ve nurtured. It's a day for high performance and achievements. Despite a busy schedule, you'll manage to carve out some time for yourself and might even engage in a creative activity during your free time. In your married life, expect something unusual and memorable to happen today. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, plant a banana tree, care for it, and worship it.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm to 5 pm.