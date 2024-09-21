Virgo: Your playful, childlike spirit will come through today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. However, be cautious with financial matters, as there is a chance of losing money. Pay close attention when making transactions or signing any documents. Social activities will be enjoyable, but avoid disclosing your secrets to others. You will experience a deep and pure love today. Those under this zodiac sign may plan creative projects during their free time, but might struggle to see them through. You'll come to appreciate just how much of a blessing your spouse truly is. A chance encounter with a charming stranger during travel could leave you with valuable experiences. Remedy: For a stable and prosperous financial life, bundle seven black grams, seven black peppers, and a piece of raw coal in dark blue cloth, and bury it in a secluded spot.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.15 pm.